Dominic Raab will leave his role as foreign secretary as part of Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle.

Mr Raab will take the position of justice secretary following the departure of Robert Buckland, number 10 has confirmed.

“The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon Dominic Raab MP as Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor, and Secretary of State for Justice,” a statement from No 10 said.

The MP for Esher and Walton will also take up the role of deputy prime minister.

Raab was appointed to the position of foreign secretary in July 2019 after Johnson was elected as prime minister in the same month.

He previously served as secretary of state for exiting the European Union.

Labour has said appointing Dominic Raab as Justice Secretary after being “missing in action” during the Afghanistan crisis “shows how little this Government cares about victims of crime”.

Shadow justice secretary David Lammy said: “Appointing a failed foreign secretary who was fired for being missing in action to be the sixth Justice Secretary in six years shows how little this Government cares about victims of crime.

“Under this Government, the crown court backlog has reached a record-high while the number of rape convictions are at a record-low.

“Victims need a Justice Secretary who is capable of fixing the courts crisis the government created, not one who has been open about his opposition to the fundamental rights and freedoms that the public depends on.”