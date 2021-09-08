Former TOWIE star Billie Faiers will be launching a knitwear collection later today for the women’s clothing brand In The Style.

Faiers has worked with the fashion brand before for various collections, and as Autumn begins to approach, she has helped to create a knitwear collection for the season.

The star has been teasing the launch on her Instagram, showing off various different outfits.

The drop will take place at 7pm on Wednesday 8 August on the In The Style App.

Comfy jumpers, leggings and puffer jackets can expected to be included.

Faiers posted about the launch yesterday on her social media, describing Autumn as her “favourite time of year.”

A post shared by Billie Shepherd (@billiefaiersofficial)

She added: “Who else is super excited for autumn fashion?!”

“I can’t wait to show you this collection, I know you’re going to LOVE it all.”

In The Style will also be giving away 30 pieces from the range as part of the drop, which Billie again posted about on her Instagram.

Prospective buyers had to like her post, tag a friend and follow her account, as well as In The Style’s, to potentially get a item of clothing for themselves and their pal.

The winners from that competition will be announced an hour before the official launch at 6pm on the Instagram stories of In The Style.

The fashion brand has also worked with the likes of Stacey Solomon and Jacqueline Jossa for clothes collections.