The UK National Pub & Bar Awards announced its winners list for 2021 last night, with an Essex venue taking home the top award.

Galvin Green Man in Chelmsford scooped the national prize being named the best pub in the UK.

In addition to that it won the award for its East of England region.

Chris Galvin, co-owner of the Galvin Green Man with his brother Jeff, was overjoyed with the accolade.

“Everyone’s a winner here, but I’m particularly proud of our head chef Chris Ball, and general manager Katie MacKay who runs a really tight ship," he said.

It’s all about looking after our locals and anyone that visits. We try our best day in, day out.

"It’s important to mention our suppliers, who have been on the same difficult journey and often get forgotten. They redoubled their efforts when we reopened.”

Around the UK the Hare & Hounds in Aberthin won the best pub in Wales and Tomney’s Bar in Dungannon secured the award in Northern Ireland.

Additionally, the Gun in Spitalfields was named as the best pub in London.

Last night 94 county-winning venues gathered at 30 Euston Square to acknowledge the finest businesses in the industry, with the event hosted by restaurant critic Gracie Dent.

As is the case each year, there were 94 pubs and bars represented at the awards, each one having been previously announced as the best in their county. From these, 15 Regional Winners were selected

This year’s National Pub & Bar Awards also saw five extra accolades handed out.

Pub Chef of the Year went to Simon Vickers of The Griffin in Dyfed; Havana Club’s Bartender of the Year was won by Joe Calvey of The Wiremill in Surrey; Walled City Brewery in Derry/Londonderry won Kegstar’s Taproom of the Year; JD Wetherspoon scooped Pub Brand of the Year, while The Alchemist was named Bar Brand of the Year, with both awards sponsored by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

The National Pub & Bar Awards 2021 Winners