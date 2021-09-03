Nigerian singer-songwriter Wizkid has had his second and third concert dates in London sell out today in an incredibly short amount of time.

The show scheduled for 29th November at the O2 Arena in London for Wizkid’s Made in Lagos tour was sold out in just two minutes.

This was after fans demanded a second date for what was originally meant to be a one off show.

Back on 6th August tickets were released for a show on 28th November, which were all gone within 12 minutes.

As a result, a third date was added for 1st December due to the demand.

WizKid put out a tweet after the second show ticket release saying: “SOLD OUT!!!!! In 2 minutes. UK Love you Love Love you”.

SOLD OUT!!!!! In 2 Minutes.

UK Love you Love Love You ❤️🇬🇧🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/lAawdRDVnu — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) September 3, 2021

However, it didn’t take long for tickets for the third show to be snapped up either.

It wasn’t quite as quick as the two minute mark, but in 35 minutes the 1st December date was also unavailable.

Wizkid put out another estatic tweet at the news saying: “35 minutes!!! SOLD OUT”

Will there be a fourth concert?





It is not yet known if a fourth date will be added for the Made in Lagos tour, but with the tickets being bought that quickly it is certainly possible that fan demand can’t be turned away from.

Wizkid first made a name for himself with his debut album Superstar released in 2011 and has since gone on to become the most streamed Nigerian artist of all time on Spotify.