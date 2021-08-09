The Scottish Highlands, St. Ives and London have been revealed as the UK’s most Family Friendly Destinations 2021, as part of Vrbo’s Family Friendly Destinations 2021 campaign.

Over 4,000 votes from members of the British public were gathered to identify the top destinations for a family staycation.

As a global expert in family holiday rentals for more than 25 years, Vrbo launched the initiative to recognise the continuous efforts of British communities in welcoming families from across the UK to give them an unforgettable holiday.

“Myth and magical places”, “natural wonders with amazing views” and “stunning backdrops and peace” are just some of the reasons why the British public voted the Scottish Highlands with 32% as first place in the rural category. This (not so) little piece of natural 'Heaven on Earth' offers attractions for all ages, with plenty of adventure sports and castles dotting the landscape.

From exploring Britain’s highest peak, Ben Nevis, to finding a hidden wild swimming spot around Loch Ness, there are plenty of things to do and places to visit, even on rainy days.

St. Ives in Cornwall won the top spot in the seaside category with an impressive 53% of all votes. The promenade town is British families’ top choice when it comes to making family memories on a seaside staycation.

And with an average paid price of £48 per person and night on Vrbo UK during the first half of 2021, an increase of only £8 compared to the same period in 2019, the Cornish seaside favourite offers great holiday homes for every budget and should be a staple on every family’s staycation bucket list.

Winner in the urban category is no other than one of the most visited cities in the world: London. With 33% of the votes, the capital won “gold”.

The cultural melting pot on the Thames is full of adventure and is home to an array of famous tourist attractions. The only question is where to start? With more than 170 museums, cultural landmarks, outdoor serpentines, dozens of parks and cuisines from all corners of the world, no family member will be bored during a trip to the capital!

The voting took place in June and July 2021 via an online competition. 18 UK destinations competed in three categories: rural, seaside and urban, to be named as the UK’s most Family Friendly Destinations 2021.