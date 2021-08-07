Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page has issued a heart-breaking update to fans of the BBC smash hit this week.

The show has humble beginning after starting life on BBC3 before being moved to BBC One as interest grew.

The sitcom written by and starring Ruth Jones and James Corden ran on the BBC between 2007 and 2010, first on BBC Three and then moved to BBC One, before it’s return in 2019 which saw Matthew Horne, Joanna Page, Larry Lamb, Allison Steadman, Melanie Walters and Rob Brydon reprise their iconic roles.

The episode finished on the ultimate cliff hanger and fans are eager to see if Smithy (Corden) says yes to Nessa (Jones) who proposed in the final moments of the 2019 Christmas special leaving fans screaming at their TV.

Joanna, who portrays Stacey on the show and is currently pregnant, appeared on BBC’s The One Show earlier this week and it didn’t take long before she was quizzed on the future of the show.

However, the 44-year-old actress insisted she did not know if the show would return.

Speaking to presenters Alex Jones, Gethin Jones and fellow guest Asim Chaudhry, Joanna said: "I don't know.”

She continued: "I genuinely didn’t know we were going to do a special, was it two years ago, until they phoned and said ‘Do you want to do the special?’"

"So I’ve absolutely no idea and I never, ever asked them.

"I mean because we’re all friends, I never even think to ask the question ‘Is there going to be any more?’

She added: "So i suppose maybe one day I’ll get a phone call, or maybe I'll never hear about it ever again - your guess is as good as mine!"

BBC One's The One Show airs each and every weeknight from Monday to Friday at 7pm with episodes also on the BBC iPlayer.