Having a good selection of takeaway options in your local post code can add up to £36,000 to the value of your home, according to new research.

Property portal Boomin has revealed that living in an area with a large variety of choice in restaurant and takeaway options can add serious value to your home.

Dubbed the ‘Deliveroo Effect’, similar to what has been seen with homes located within the vicinity of a Waitrose supermarket, researchers reviewed house price increases across the nation, and their correlation to the number of restaurant options each postcode had nearby.

The study reveals that those with approximately 100 different options on the popular takeaway app can expect their home’s value to be boosted by more than £35,000.

With takeaway apps having become more important throughout the pandemic, the study also delved into which specific food choices are actually adding the most value to your home, with some brands adding more than others.

For instance, living in a postcode with access to Papa John’s delivery adds an average of £11,355, while a postcode which provides KFC delivered to your door could demand an additional £13,008 of value.

Doubling the value of the takeaway choices, were high street dining favourites such as Gourmet Burger Kitchen, which could add a whopping £27,274 to your home if you live locally to one, and Wagamama, the popular chain that serves up Japanese fare, and an average home value increase of £30,887.

Top of the pack however is Byron Burger, adding an additional £33,132 to home’s located close to one of the burger chain’s 27 nationwide locations.

The top 10 food brands that add the most value to your home:

Michael Bruce, CEO and Founder of Boomin said: “Within just the last 5 years, what buyers are looking for in a home has changed drastically. Choice seems to be leading the way, with owners wanting more things to do, to see and evidentially, to put on their plates.

“Living in a location with good restaurants adds to the general ‘feel’ of an area, so much like certain supermarkets adding value to a home, it’s no surprise that particular restaurant brands have the same power to influence prices too.

“What was surprising however, was just how much an effect Deliveroo, and having a good amount of choice on the app, has changed things.”

He added: “Deliveries were essential during the pandemic, and the knock-on effect has been beneficial for home-owners living in areas with more variety. As we become more reliant on speedy deliveries and having a whole host of choice at our fingertips, I can only see this value rising further in the future”.

To help food-loving buyers decide on where to live, Boomin has created new tool which allows anyone to input their postcode, and find out how many restaurant options they’ll have in the local area.