People aged over 40 in north Essex are being encouraging to take up walk-in Covid jab appointments.
The North East Essex CCG says people will be able to have the jab without an appointment at two locations this week.
The option is for the AstraZeneca vaccine therefore it is only available to those aged over 40.
On Sunday there will be availability at the Jobserve Community Stadium in Colchester.
At Clacton Hospital people will be able to turn up for a jab at the following dates and times:
- Thursday 10am (June 17) to 1pm
- Friday (June 18) 10am to 4pm
- Saturday (June 19) 10am to 4pm
- Sunday (June 20) 10am to 1pm
It will operate on a first come, first served basis.
Aged 40 or over? AZ vaccine appointments are available WITHOUT an appointment at @ColU_Official this Sunday (June 20) and at #Clacton Hospital tomorrow (Thu) 10am-1pm, Fri 10am-4pm, Sat 10am to 4pm and Sun 10am to 1pm - first come, first served. Get jabbed and get safe 💉💉 pic.twitter.com/FvlQijTGVU
— NHS North East Essex (@NEECCG) June 16, 2021
Residents are advised there may be a wait and social distancing rules must followed.
People who are age 25 to 39, or who would prefer the certainty of a guaranteed booked appointment, can book online at nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or phone 119 to get their appointment scheduled.