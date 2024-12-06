The Met Office has warned Storm Darragh will bring strong winds to the UK which will likely lead to “some disruption and damage.”

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place across Essex and the whole of England, with warnings for rain in the west and snow in Scotland.

The warning will last from 3pm today to 6am on Sunday, December 8.

Wind - The Met Office has issued a yellow warning which covers the whole of England for days (Image: Met Office) The Met Office said: “There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

“It is likely that some roads and bridges could close, with impacts from falling trees.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“There is likely to be longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail air and ferry services are affected.”

Information - More detail about the storm and safety information can be found on the Met Office site (Image: Met Office) The Met Office added there is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, and large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Storm Darragh is likely to cross Ireland late Friday, then parts of west England and Wales on Saturday where amber warnings have been issued, before clearing to the east of England on Saturday night or early Sunday.

People are advised to protect their property and people from injury by checking for loose items around their homes and securing them.

For more, visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk