A few motorway closures will impact Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.
Essex's main roads, including the M25, are set to be affected alongside an important section of the travel network in the Dartford Crossing.
If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of the different diversions that are in place.
Get more great stories like this delivered to your inbox every day by signing up to our morning newsletter - don't miss out!
Here’s a list of all the closures from Friday, December 6 to Sunday, December 8.
M25 and Dartford Crossing closures for Friday, December 6
Dartford Crossing
The West tunnel on the northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be shut from 9pm to 5.30am for tunnel works.
M25
On the M25 clockwise, there will be a carriageway closure between the entry and exit slip roads at Junction 28 between 11pm and 5.30am.
@uktoday_ Can you be fined for stopping inna yellow box? #uknews #driving #drivingrules #uknewsheadlines ♬ original sound - UKToday 🇬🇧 Newsquest
M25 and Dartford Crossing closures for Saturday, December 7
Dartford Crossing
The East tunnel on the northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 9.30pm to 5am for contraflow works.
Additionally, the southbound carriageway of the QEII bridge will be closed for maintenance from 10pm until 5am.
M25
On the M25 anti-clockwise, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 28 between 10pm and 5am.
Additionally, on the M25 clockwise there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 31 between 10pm and 5am for tunnel works.
M25 and Dartford Crossing A12 closures for Sunday, December 8
Dartford Crossing
The East tunnel on the northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.
Additionally, the A282 northbound will have a carriageway closure between Junction 31 and 30 between 10pm and 6am for for gully works.
Recommended reading:
- What are the rules about someone parking in front of your house and is it illegal?
- Do you have a car MOT coming up? 10 simple checks to avoid vehicle from failing
- What gets checked on an MOT? See the annual list of tests and checks
M25
There are no closures scheduled for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.
More information on road closures can be found on the National Highways website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here