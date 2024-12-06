Essex's main roads, including the M25, are set to be affected alongside an important section of the travel network in the Dartford Crossing.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of the different diversions that are in place.

Here’s a list of all the closures from Friday, December 6 to Sunday, December 8.

M25 and Dartford Crossing closures for Friday, December 6

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be shut from 9pm to 5.30am for tunnel works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise, there will be a carriageway closure between the entry and exit slip roads at Junction 28 between 11pm and 5.30am.

M25 and Dartford Crossing closures for Saturday, December 7

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 9.30pm to 5am for contraflow works.

Additionally, the southbound carriageway of the QEII bridge will be closed for maintenance from 10pm until 5am.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 28 between 10pm and 5am.

Additionally, on the M25 clockwise there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 31 between 10pm and 5am for tunnel works.

M25 and Dartford Crossing A12 closures for Sunday, December 8

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

Additionally, the A282 northbound will have a carriageway closure between Junction 31 and 30 between 10pm and 6am for for gully works.

M25

There are no closures scheduled for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

More information on road closures can be found on the National Highways website.