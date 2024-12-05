A STARLIGHT Walk in memory of lost babies raised almost £2,000 for a stillbirth and neonatal death charity.
More than 50 people walked along Clacton seafront holding lanterns in memory of their precious lost babies.
The Sands Starlight Walk followed the charity’s Ribbon Run in October, with a Lights of Love service coming soon.
So far, the baby loss awareness fundraisers have raised almost £2,000 for the Sands stillbirth and neonatal death charity.
Maria Gormley, befriender at Clacton Sands, said: “It was a wonderful turnout again this year.
“Lots of bereaved families were walking with their lanterns under the stars to remember their little ones.
“It really is such an emotional walk and a lovely way to remember all of our special babies.
“The walk means so much to everyone and really brings the local community together in a very special way.”
The upcoming Lights of Love service takes place this weekend.
Everyone is welcome to attend the service, led by the Harwich Sing Tendring Voices choir, with readings and a chance to light a candle and add a tag of remembrance to the Clacton Sands Memory Christmas tree in memory of your baby.
The service is not religious and is open to anyone affected by baby loss and all family members.
There will be coffee, tea and refreshments in the church afterwards.
Sands has worked for more than 40 years in the UK to reduce the number of babies dying and to help anyone affected by the death of a baby before, during or shortly after birth for as long as they need support.
Currently in the UK, 13 families a day suffer such heartbreak.
Sands supports research into the causes of baby deaths, to improve maternity safety and save babies’ lives.
Sands’ Lights of Love service is at Pier Avenue Baptist Church, Clacton, on Sunday, December 8, at 3pm.
Tickets are free but advance booking should be made at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/clacton-on-sea-sands-lights-of-love-tickets-1064215871319.
