Mike Fieldhouse, who lives in Station Road, put up a dazzling display of lights on Monday alongside a large inflatable Santa, only for them to be torn down the following day.

CCTV footage from the house shows the “mean Scrooge” ripping off the lights and chucking them on the ground.

Although the lights were inexpensive, Mike said he was trying to spread festive cheer among his neighbours and slammed the “Grinch”.

On camera - CCTV footage of the lights being tampered with (Image: Mike Fieldhouse)

Mike said: “I put the lights up on Monday and the next day, they were off, I realised they should have switched on and went out and saw someone broke the wire.

“I checked the footage, and a man pushed his bike past, stopped and then just ripped it out and pulls the wire in half, I have managed to gaffer tape them and put them back together now.

“There isn’t a lot in my front garden, this is the first time I have any out, just a couple of sets of lights.”

The lights have been well received by neighbours, Mike added, noting that people have commented to him on how good they look.

He added: “It looked quite nice. I get people going by on their way to the Cliffs Pavilion saying that.

“It was a mean and pointless thing to do, for anyone to do that for no reason he is a Grinch and a Scrooge.

“It is just odd behaviour, and I probably won’t find out why.”

The incident has been reported to police, as Mike has said he doesn’t want the same man coming back and doing it again.

Mike said: “It is annoying, he could be doing criminal damage, and he has come across as mean.”

The video of the incident has been viewed more than 11,000 times in various south Essex facebook groups.