Collette and Ray Kerry, the grandparents of Tyler Kerry, are now back in their Essex home following the tragic death of their grandson at the Trendy Lara Hotel, Antalya, on Friday.

Speaking to the Gazette's sister paper the Echo at their home yesterday, they claimed they have had “no support” from Turkish or British authorities and have turned to social media to carry out their own investigations.

Tyler was joined on the family holiday by girlfriend, Molly (Image: Alex Price)

Prior to flying home on Tuesday evening, the couple met with Turkish police on Monday afternoon but claim they received “no substantial answers” to their questions.

While they initially believed Tyler had stepped into the lift shaft without realising there was no lift, they now believe that there is enough evidence to suggest suspicious circumstances.

Ray and Collette, who raised their grandson for most of his life, have spent the days following the traumatic death reaching out to other hotel guests for information.

Collette says she has not yet had the chance to properly grieve her grandson's death (Image: George Pizani)

Collette said: “I haven’t even had time to grieve properly. All I’m doing is reaching out to people on social media and posting appeals for information.

“We’ve had to do our own investigation because no one else is helping us.

“We had a meeting with the Turkish police on Monday morning to go through everything and it was absolutely ridiculous.”

Tyler’s grandparents say the lack of support they have received from the Turkish authorities has been made worse by silence from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office – the British agency responsible for protecting UK citizens abroad.

“We were supposed to have a liaison officer meet us when we arrived back in the UK, but we’re yet to see or hear from them,” said Tyler’s grandad Ray.

“They’ve taken his phone and have said they need it forensically unlocked, despite the fact that we have given them the password to his phone.

“They also have access to the hotel’s CCTV, which we haven’t seen yet, and that should show very clearly what happened.

“We were taken to identify Tyler’s body and waited for hours for the person we were supposed to meet to arrive. We just sat, waiting.”