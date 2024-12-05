The draft Sustainable Development Plan (SDP) outlines how the airport plans to make best use of its existing single runway, and how it will maximise the benefits while managing the impact on communities.

The plan examines:

How passenger travel to and from the airport will evolve in the years ahead, and how the airport will mitigate any impact of this, ensuring half of all journeys are by public transport.

The extent of the airport's economic contribution and how this will grow along with the number of passengers and destinations - involving 16,300 jobs in the area.

Infrastructure and access improvements, including further work to M11 Junction 8 and funds for bus services, roads and sustainable transport developments.

Increased support for the Stansted Airport College, offering more places for students to grow their careers in aviation and helping to meet industry skills shortages in engineering and hospitality.

London Stansted's latest forecasts, outlined in the plan, are that the airport could handle between 48-51 million passengers a year in the 2040s.

The airport is committed to welcoming this higher number of passengers without an increase in the existing number of permitted flights, and to do so within the existing airport boundary.

Increased passenger numbers come from airlines planning to use larger, more efficient aircraft - enabling more people to fly on each plane while keeping the number of arrivals and departures the same.

London Stansted managing director Gareth Powell said: "London Stansted has connected our area with the world, establishing the airport as a driver of economic growth and source of thousands of high-quality jobs and training opportunities while doing so.

"We want to continue to build on this success, growing the nearly 30 million passengers we welcomed this last year.

"With airlines offering more seats to more destinations, we will improve the choice passengers have, the value travel we offer, and make the most of our efficient terminal that is well connected to the local area.

"We’re proud of the role we play locally, have always taken our responsibilities seriously and will continue to do so as we make best use of our existing single runway, providing even more employment opportunities and working closely with local businesses to help them grow as the airport does.

"Over the coming months, we will be engaging widely with our local community on what the plan will involve, to ensure those who live and work near the airport and those who take advantage of the connectivity we provide get a chance to help shape the airport’s future."

The new plan comes after London Stansted announced a five-year £1.1 billion investment programme.

This includes a £600m extension to the airport's existing terminal, which will create more seating areas as well as new shops, bars and restaurants.

The airport served 28 million passengers in 2023, making it the third busiest airport in the London area and the fourth busiest in the UK.