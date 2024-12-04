The forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning for wind and rain covering all of Essex from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Sunday, as it says strong winds and heavy rain could lead to some disruption.

Weather experts say strong winds of up to 80mph could hit parts of the country towards the end of the week, as another storm may be named. This comes after storms Connall on November 27 and Bert on November 22.

Wet and windy conditions developing overnight into Thursday. Much of Essex seeing 5-10mm of rain and gusts up to 40mph during the early hours.



Potential for another named storm on Friday and Saturday. More details tomorrow as confidence increases. — Essex Weather Centre (@EssexWeather) December 4, 2024

The Met Office website says: "A deep low may cross England and Wales from Friday afternoon, clearing to the east Saturday night. The low may bring a period of strong winds to much of the warning area, with some heavy rain likely to the north and west of the low centre, and some hill snow in the north (above about 200 metres).

"Around 15-25 mm of rain may fall quite widely, more particularly across central, northern and western parts of England and Wales, with exposed higher ground in the north and west (particularly parts of Wales, which are at greatest risk of seeing flooding impacts) perhaps locally seeing closer to 50-70 mm.

"Winds may quite widely gust to around 40-50 mph inland but locally could gust in excess of 60 mph, whilst around coasts, winds may gust to 60-70 mph, perhaps locally nearer 80 mph.

"The wind and rain may cause disruption to travel, with difficult driving conditions likely."

What should I expect?

The Met Office says there is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected by heavy rain, strong winds and potentially flooding.

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs as well as potential flooding.

Power cuts may also occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

The website adds there is a "small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur" from large waves and beach material being thrown onto seafronts, coastal roads and properties, as well as from flying debris.

There is a small chance some roads and bridges could close.