Tendring District Council (TDC) has decided to investigate the possibility of establishing new councils for these areas.

This comes after councillors supported a new community governance review at a full council meeting last week.

Currently, Clacton, Holland-on-Sea, and Jaywick do not have their own parish or town councils, unlike most parts of the district.

The decision initiates a significant consultation process with more than 50,000 residents in the area.

The council aims to gather their views on the potential creation of new local councils that could provide representation at a parish level to address the unique needs of local communities.

Council leader Mark Stephenson said: "We are committed to ensuring that our communities have a strong voice in local governance.

“This review will allow local people to have their say about the best ways to achieve this for Clacton, Holland-on-Sea, and Jaywick.

“We won’t be imposing a parish council on any of these areas – at the heart of the review is that we consult and engage with local residents and ask their views.

“Following the review, there would be a second round of consultation before anything is put in stone – and we can discontinue the proposals for any of the areas based on the responses received.

"Public input is crucial to this process.

"We encourage everyone to participate in the consultation and let us know their thoughts on how local governance can be improved."

The council’s Community Leadership Overview and Scrutiny Committee has been tasked with overseeing the review and will consider all feedback received before making a final recommendation to the council.

Final recommendations will be made around early 2026 to ensure there is plenty of time for households to express their views.