Boo

Boo (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Four years old

Breed - Pug

Colour - White and Black

If you want to adopt Boo you can view her full profile here.

Boo came into the centre as a stray, so little information is known about her, but she has proven to be a friendly and chilled dog.

She would make an easygoing companion for someone who is home most of the day.

Boo likes dogs but can get over-excited on walks and can bark sometimes on lead.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "We take her on lots of group walks here at the centre to start teaching her she doesn't need to shout! We think she will be no trouble out on walks in the home."

Talia

Talia (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Rottweiler crossbreed

Colour - Black and Tan

If you want to adopt Talia you can view her full profile here.

Talia is a dog who is described as a "bundle of energy" and is said to have a "great zest for life".

She is looking for an energetic family who enjoys training and learning new things as much as she does.

Talia is generally very well-behaved, knows a few tricks and loves meeting new people and other dogs.

She does pull on her lead and is very strong so needs to practise some loose lead walking.

The RSPCA adds: "Talia could live with children over the age of 12 years old who are used to big, bouncy dogs and could possibly live with another dog pending introductions."

Primrose

Primrose (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - One year old

Breed - Lionhead

Colour - White

If you want to adopt Primrose you can view her full profile here.

Primrose is said to be a rabbit with a "gentle nature" who would be suitable for first-time owners and families with young children.

She is looking to find companionship in a new home, ideally with a buck.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Picture the two of them together, forming an inseparable bond that grows stronger by the day, full of warmth and affection.

"If you've got a buck that's as eager for companionship as Primrose is, you could be setting the scene for a beautiful bunny romance."

Olaf and Elsa

Olaf and Elsa (Image: RSPCA) Gender - Male (Olaf) and Female (Elsa)

Age - Five years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - White

If you want to adopt Olaf and Elsa you can view their full profile here.

Olaf and Elsa are described as an "adorable pair" who are looking to find a forever home together.

The RSPCA says they are "sure to bring lots of happiness and joy to their new owners".

They could live with children of secondary school age and would like company around for a good part of the day.