Stock Road has been partially closed opposite the Co-Op in Stock Road following the crash, which has left the van with damage to the front and off to the side of the road.

Fire crews are in attendance, with parents being warned by the nearby Mayflower High School to avoid the scene of the crash.

Crash - The crash in Stock Road (Image: Newsquest) Damage - The damage done to the Amazon van (Image: Newsquest)

A letter sent home to parents said: "We have been made aware of a non-fatal accident outside the Co-Op on Stock Road.

"The emergency services are in attendance.

"No pedestrians or traffic are able to pass, students will have to use Bush Hall Lane to bypass the Co-Op."