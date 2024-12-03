A road in Essex has been closed following a crash between an Amazon van and a car with emergency services on the scene.
Stock Road has been partially closed opposite the Co-Op in Stock Road following the crash, which has left the van with damage to the front and off to the side of the road.
Fire crews are in attendance, with parents being warned by the nearby Mayflower High School to avoid the scene of the crash.
A letter sent home to parents said: "We have been made aware of a non-fatal accident outside the Co-Op on Stock Road.
"The emergency services are in attendance.
"No pedestrians or traffic are able to pass, students will have to use Bush Hall Lane to bypass the Co-Op."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here