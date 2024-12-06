Out of the Tendring District's 132 takeaways with ratings, 76 (58%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Thaal of Spices, in Main Road, Harwich, was handed a four-out-of-five rating.

Hygienic food handling: Good

Cleanliness and condition of facilities: Generally satisfactory

Management of food safety: Generally satisfactory

Quality Food, in High Street, Walton, was given a score of three stars.

Hygienic food handling: Generally satisfactory

Cleanliness and condition of facilities: Generally satisfactory

Management of food safety: Generally satisfactory