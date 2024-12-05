Police community support officers joined staff and volunteers taking 13 children from Tendring Technology College, Colne Community College and Clacton Coastal Academy to Cumbria for the Respect project.

The project helps young people increase their ability to deal with life's problems and become more resilient and is run by the Essex Girls and Boys Club.

The week taught students life skills, how to camp with just a sleeping bag and bivvy bag, as well as cleaning and food preparation.

Students learnt coping strategies throughout a series of challenges thrown at them throughout the week.

All 13 students passed the project and will receive an Award Scheme Development and Accreditation Network award.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "The conclusion of the project is an awards evening to recognise and acknowledge their achievements, often in front of teachers, parents and invited dignitaries.

"The officers noticed a change in the confidence of the young people, exploring the outside world and working together as a team."

For more information about the Respect project visit: http://esxpol.uk/2y9Hx.