Greater Anglia has issued travel advice for passengers planning to use train services during this time, as engineering work is planned to affect services to and from London Liverpool Street and Cambridge.

The station will be closed from December 25 to January 1, inclusive.

This closure is to allow for strengthening work on the Bishopsgate Tunnel and projects to improve the passenger experience at London Liverpool Street.

Consequently, services are set to resume on January 2.

Network Rail Anglia route director, Lawrence Bowman, said: "Christmas gives us the chance to get out on track for longer and get a huge amount of work done.

"This year, we’ll be making the most of the time when trains aren’t running to continue to deliver two brand new stations, Cambridge South and Beaulieu Park.

"We’re really sorry for the disruption to services over this period, but the work is vital to maintaining reliability and building a better railway for the future."

Other major changes to services will occur throughout the Christmas and New Year period, as Network Rail undertakes various engineering projects.

These include track renewals, a renewal of the signalling system in the Cambridge area, and construction work for the new Cambridge South station.

This will result in no services between Royston/Audley End and Cambridge/Cambridge North from December 25 to January 5.

Rail replacement bus services will be in place between affected stations from December 27 to January 5.

Many services to and from London will terminate at or start from Stratford, with connections to central London via the Elizabeth Line and London Underground services.

Martin Beable, managing director at Greater Anglia, said: "While most of our services will be running over the festive period so that people can continue to travel across East Anglia and beyond, engineering work is taking place and will affect passengers travelling on both main lines to and from London and in the Cambridge area.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the service alterations."