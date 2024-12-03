National Highways has confirmed that work will be carried out on both sides of the A12 between junction 25 Marks Tey to junction 26 Stanway.

A National Highways published document says: “We’ll need some overnight road closures and lane closures to address minor remedial work identified through our final quality checks.

“The remedial work will focus on some sections of damaged or missing road markings and cat’s eyes as well as work to address some bumps in the road.

“Part of the work will include making the transition from new to old road surface at the junction 26 exit slip road smoother.”

On December 9 and December 10, the A12 northbound will be closed overnight from 8pm to 6am.

A diversion route will be set up so traffic can exit via junction 25 northbound’s exit slip road.

Motorists will then follow diversion signage along B1408 London Road to Stanway and re-join the A12 via the junction 26 entry slip road.

On December 11, from 8pm to 6am, the A12 southbound will be shut for “final testing and commissioning”.

All traffic will be diverted “up and over junction 25”.

This follows on from the road reconstruction work officially finishing in October after nearly two years of works, which have been hit with constant delays and issues.