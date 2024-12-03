According to residents, a series of worrying incidents have hit the Rectory Road area of Pitsea over the last week.

Jennifer Baker, 36, has claimed her cat - two-year-old Shadow - returned home on Friday missing all of the fur on its tail and in agony.

He is now facing having his tail amputated tomorrow, and could even be put down if his injuries are severe enough.

Furious - Jennifer with Shadow (Image: Jennifer Baker)



Tilly’s Angels, a group which helps reunite cat and dog owners with their pets, claim this is just one of multiple incidents over the last week with a cat shot dead by a BB gun in Rectory Road and a “severed tail” found in the street yesterday.

Jennifer said: “I had to coax him in, and when my daughter looked at him, it traumatised her.

“His tail has been skinned, there’s no fur or skin. He has lacerations and tears.

To the bone - Jennifer said there was no fur or skin left on Shadow's tail (Image: Jennifer Baker) Happier times - Shadow (Image: Jennifer Baker)



“He’s due to have an amputation on Wednesday, but he will be assessed to see if he has to be put down. It’s horrible, the cat’s on painkillers and okay for now.

“It’s cut down to the bone, there’s no flesh or anything. It’s stripped down to the bone

“I’m furious, really angry. I believe someone’s done this, I want to see justice. I’ve had him since he was a kitten, he’s not just a cat, he’s part of the family.”

Amputation - Shadow's surgery is booked for Wednesday (Image: Jennifer Baker)



Helene Leader, co-founder of Tilly’s Angels, claimed residents had voiced their concern after three cats went missing from Rectory Road in the last two weeks.

Ms Leader confirmed a severed cat’s tail had been found on the road at around 10.30am yesterday, and believes there is “something dodgy” happening in the area.

She said: “It’s worrying that within days of each other, three cats we know of are missing on the same road. A cat not far from the area has been shot, I think something is untoward there.

“If I lived on that road, I’d be very concerned with my cats and I’m sad for those missing their cats.

“It’s extremely worrying, if there is a person out there targeting cats, something needs to be done.”