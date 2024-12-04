The tree was put up in Clacton Town Square on Friday (November 29) and will remain there until early January.

The tree was bought by Tendring Council thanks to a £2,500 donation from AA Turner Tankers.

The tree will be the centrepiece of the town's Christmas lights switch-on this weekend.

The council has also decorated the town centre's lamp posts with Christmas lights.

Council chairman Dan Casey said: "Clacton Town Square is the heart of the town’s festive celebrations, and we're incredibly grateful to AA Turner Tankers for their generous donation.

"This beautiful tree will undoubtedly bring joy and festive cheer to our community throughout the holiday season.

"A heartfelt thank you to AA Turner Tankers for making this possible."

AA Turner Tankers has worked with the council since 2018 when it was involved in the Hazelmere cliff stabilisation work at Holland-on-Sea.

The firm has also been involved in maintenance and inspections of sewage treatment works and pumping stations in the district.

Clacton's Christmas tree lights will be officially switched on at around 5pm this Saturday (December 7).

The switch-on will be the highlight of a day-long celebration organised by Clacton Pride, featuring 30 market stalls and entertainment from local acts and tribute artists starting from 10am.

The cast from this year's Princes Theatre pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which runs from December 7-29, will be present to help switch on the lights.