CLACTON Pier is hosting its Christmas events this month in the build-up to the big day. 

Father Christmas is in his beautifully decorated grotto surrounded by festive lights and decorations as he gets ready for Christmas. 

The whole inside area has been decked out and a Christmas tree installed at the entrance.

Children will get the chance to write a letter to Santa and put it in
the post box on site, and will receive a cuddly toy and souvenir photo with
Frosty.

For more information go to www.clactonpier.co.uk/news/magical-christmas-experience-at-pier.