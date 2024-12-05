Father Christmas is in his beautifully decorated grotto surrounded by festive lights and decorations as he gets ready for Christmas.

The whole inside area has been decked out and a Christmas tree installed at the entrance.

Children will get the chance to write a letter to Santa and put it in

the post box on site, and will receive a cuddly toy and souvenir photo with

Frosty.

For more information go to www.clactonpier.co.uk/news/magical-christmas-experience-at-pier.