After concerns from residents, speed checks were conducted on Plough Road in Great Bentley and Wivenhoe Road in Alresford.

The checks took place in Great Bentley on Thursday November 28 and the Alresford checks on Friday November 29.

Along Plough Road, a total of 18 vehicles were captured exceeding the speed limit, with a top speed of 51mph.

The Wivenhoe Road checks saw five vehicles captured with a top speed of 38mph.

