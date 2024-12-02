National Savings and Investment (NS&I) has announced the top Premium Bond winners for December 2024.

Only two lucky winners got to claim the top million-pound prize, in

However, plenty of other prizes are available, with 71 people winning the second prize of £100,000 and 141 claiming £50,000.

In Essex, six people have scooped the six-figure Premium Bonds prize this month.

One of the Essex winners who claimed £100,000 - with the bond number 502DD870345 - has an overall holding of £505. The winning bond was valued at £100 and purchased in June 2022.

Nine residents in the county also won £50,000, 16 people won £25,000, 26 residents claimed the £10,000 prize and a whopping 57 won £5,000.

You can check the big winners this month via the NS&I website here.

How to check if you have won on Premium Bonds

Prize draws are conducted every month and see prizes up to £1,000,000 given away.

To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

You will need your holder’s number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.

You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.