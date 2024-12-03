Light Up A Life is an opportunity for people to come together to reflect and remember those who will be missed at Christmas.

The event, held at the Triangle Shopping Centre, in Rochford Way, had stalls, readings and the lighting of the Christmas tree while people held candles.

Families could also hang a star with the name of a lost loved one on an archway of lights.

The charity is holding another event at St Helena Hospice, in Myland Hall Chase, Barncroft Close, Colchester.

The event, on December 15, is limited to people who have pre-registered to attend.

It opens from 3pm, with refreshments and stalls, with the remembrance at 4pm with words of reflection and music from the Salvation Army Band, followed by a Christmas tree lighting at 5pm.

Hospice fundraising manager Jo Clarke said: “We understand the festive season brings mixed emotions. It is important for those remembering a loved one to have a space to go through those emotions, and to celebrate their memory.

“While the event is free to attend, donations to St Helena Hospice would be gratefully received to help support people in the community who face incurable illness and bereavement.

“Our thanks go to Weeks Construction and the Hunnaball Family Funeral Group who have played a key role in ensuring we are able to run our Light Up A Life events this year.”

Register to attend the December 15 event at www.sthelena.org.uk/lightupalife24.