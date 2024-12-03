Friday night's seasonal spectacular transformed Walton into a winter wonderland, with live entertainment, festive stalls and family activities drawing residents and visitors to Millennium Square.

The evening featured a vibrant line-up of live entertainment, including performances from the Elite Dance Group, Feel Good Choir, Frankie and Lou, local singer Evy and Ein Kline Oompah Band.

Santa, Grinch, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Sonic and other characters also attended the fun-filled night of shopping and entertainment.

Walton Forum chairman Jonathan Geldard expressed his gratitude to event organisers Ann and Pierre Oxley for their dedication and vision.

He said: “Ann and Pierre’s hard work and determination made this magical evening possible.

“Their commitment to creating a festive atmosphere and uniting our community is inspiring.

"This event showcased the very best of Walton, and we are incredibly grateful for their leadership.”

He also thanked the event’s sponsors, Taylor Wimpey, Frinton and Walton Town Council, Emerald Gardens, East Coast 5, Tendring Council and Walton Forum.

Mr Oxley said: “It was a privilege to bring a little sparkle to Walton this Christmas.

"From the smiling children meeting Father Christmas to the incredible live performances, it was heart-warming to see the community come together to celebrate.

"Events like this are vital for building community spirit and supporting our local businesses.”

"I’d like to thank all the volunteers, stallholders, and performers who worked tirelessly to make this event possible.

"A special thank you to A Perfect Touch for looking after Santa and creating such a magical experience for the children."

He added: "As a councillor for Walton, I believe it’s important to lead from the front and support initiatives that bring people together and strengthen our town.”

Mr Oxley also highlighted the importance of sponsors and local participation.

“The support from our sponsors and the dedication of everyone involved made this event a true success,” he said.

“Whether it was the live acts on stage, the festive stalls, or the community spirit, it was a night to remember. Thank you to everyone who played a part."