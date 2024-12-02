Lathcoats Farm in Chelmsford and The Pantry at Baythorne Hall in Halstead were featured alongside 33 others in an article from The Times.

Discussing the list's creation, the publication wrote: "What do you think of when it comes to British farm shops?

"Besides homemade pies, freshly-picked veg and family-run butcher counters and creameries, many have delis, smokehouses and cosy cafés attached.

"Some fancier farms have their own microbreweries or private swimming lakes to make the journey even more worth it. So, here’s where to head with your basket (or reusable tote bag) — empty stomachs recommended."

What was said about the Essex farm shops?





Lathcoats Farm

Lathcoats Farm was commended for its variety of apples, which can also be enjoyed through its apple juice and cider.

Alongside that, there are plenty of items from small businesses across East Anglia stocked here, from salami to thick cream.

The Times wrote: "Fifty varieties of apple are grown here, lovingly nurtured since Lawrence Taylor (the great-grandfather of the owners) set up a fruit farm in 1912. Sample a few for yourself, or enjoy them as a home-pressed apple juice or cider.

"There’s also a range of products from small businesses across East Anglia: Suffolk salami, lamb, heritage tomatoes and thick cream.

"The Bee Shed café serves simple lunches and an afternoon tea of homemade sandwiches, scones and cakes.

"You can also PYO from an astounding variety of fruit and vegetables, and at Christmas, you can PYO or rent a tree."

The Pantry at Baythorne Hall

You can find fresh produce galore at The Pantry, with artisan breads and cheeses among its options.

Alongside that, there are plenty of healthy foods and antipasti choices like olives, cured meats and pâtés.

The Times wrote: "The former farmyard at Baythorne Hall is today a hub of rural businesses, including a butcher, a wine shop, an antiques store and a café.

"The Pantry is at the heart: a beautiful old barn filled with treats. Select a still-warm sourdough loaf and head to the cheese counter to find an array of British cheeses.

"The owner, the pastry chef Ben Clark, trained in Switzerland. Don’t miss his almond croissants and rhubarb and custard bites."

Overall, it has been well-received by visitors with a 4.6/5 score on Google Reviews from 94 ratings.

One person wrote: "Stopped at the Pantry at Baythorne Hall as we were looking for a farm shop on our way to our holiday cottage and it was literally on the roadside.

"The food looked amazing so bought a Chorizo Scotch Egg and a Salmon and Broccoli quiche, along with a fresh homemade baguette for dinner."

Another shared: "Nice little find along the back roads! Great deli with some lovely produce. Got some Christmas goodies and lovely fresh produce."