Tendring District Council (TDC) has launched a ‘Call for Heritage Sites’ as part of a six-month public consultation starting today [Monday, 2 December].

It comes after the council’s Cabinet adopted criteria for a Local Heritage List earlier this year.

It will help the council to create a list of sites that are important to local people, but do not necessarily meet the specifications to be listed as officially designated heritage assets.

Andy Baker, TDC cabinet member for housing and planning, said: “The Local Heritage List offers a unique chance for the community and the council to collaborate in identifying heritage assets that are cherished and distinctive elements of our local historic environment.

“Non-designated heritage assets include buildings, monuments, sites, places, areas, or landscapes that possess heritage significance worthy of consideration in planning decisions, even though they do not meet the criteria for designated heritage assets.

“For instance, war memorials or other structures of local significance can be nominated for inclusion on the Local List.

“As part of Our Vision, the council’s corporate plan, promoting our heritage - which in turn attracts visitors and encourages them to stay longer - is integral to everything we do.”

The consultation runs until June 2, 2025.

To submit a site for consideration, complete a Nomination Form and email it to locallist@tendringdc.gov.uk or post to: Planning Policy, Tendring District Council, Town Hall, Station Road, Clacton-on-Sea, CO15 1SE.

For more information about the consultation go to tendringdc.gov.uk/content/preparation-of-a-local-list.