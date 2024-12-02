Siobhan Cucina, 55, from Little Canfield near Braintree, wanted to surprise her granddaughter Grace for her 14th birthday with a trip to Lapland in Finland.

The pair caught a 6.30am flight from Stansted Airport on November 19 before landing in Rovaniemi Airport in Finland at 11.50am local time.

The pair walked around Santa's village, went on a reindeer sled ride which was Siobhan’s favourite activity, and they also got to meet the big man himself.

Memories - Siobhan Cucina and granddaughter Grace in Lapland in Finland (Image: SWNS) This was followed by a bite to eat and a sleep before a 9.15pm flight to the UK the next day.

Siobhan, who is head of security at Stansted Airport, said: "You do really feel like you’re in Santa's home and it snowed which made it the perfect day.

"We crossed the Arctic circle and got a certificate to say that you crossed it, which was really nice.

Festive - Grace, 14, at the Santa Claus letter place (Image: SWNS) Siobhan said the surprise trip was "truly magical" and she is already planning to go ahead next year, adding: "We visited the animal park to see the reindeers and in between we got plenty of hot chocolates.

"I would 100 per cent book again for next year and it was truly magical - just what I imagined where Santa would live."

They spent the whole day in Lapland before staying over and relaxing the next day - getting to airport at 9.15pm before landing back at Stansted Airport at 23.50pm.

Siobhan added: "The whole day felt really Christmassy, and it was snowing which made it more authentic."

Here is the breakdown of how much the trip cost which came out at a total of £420: