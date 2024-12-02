The popular and pioneering new wave group Duran Duran will headline Chelmsford City Live on July 5 and will be joined by special supporting act, Nile Rodgers & Chic.

Duran Duran first rose to prominence in the 1980s after being formed by founders John Taylor and Nick Rhodes in 1978.

Once the line-up was completed by drummer Roger Taylor and vocalist Simon Le Bon, the band released numerous hits throughout the 1980s, including Girls on Film, Planet Earth, Hungry Like A Wolf, Rio, and The Reflex.

Performing - Duran Duran performing during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre last year (Image: Matt Crossick/PA Wire)Duran Duran have sold more than 100 million records worldwide, scored 18 American hit singles and 21 UK Top 20 tracks.

This will be the group’s first of two exclusive UK shows, as they will also play Powderham Castle, Exeter, in August, 2025.

The festival already has fellow headliners Justin Timberlake performing on July 4 and Olly Murs on July 6.

Chelmsford City Live is a partnership between Chelmsford City Racecourse and Live Nation promoters Cuffe & Taylor.

Disco legend - Nile Rodgers (Image: PR)

The festival will also have a capacity of up to 30,000 people each day.

Cuffe and Taylor promoter Ben Hatton said: “Duran Duran are global icons, so we are delighted to be adding them to the bill for the first ever Chelmsford City Live.

“Their music crosses generations and it is quite the coup to be able to welcome them to Essex for one of only two shows they are headlining in the UK next summer.

“Having Duran Duran and their special guests Nile Rodgers & CHIC join our already announced headliners Justin Timberlake and Olly Murs will put Chelmsford City Live well and truly on the map as Essex’s largest live music festival.”

Head of Events at Chelmsford City Racecourse Anthony Coleridge added: “We are absolutely thrilled to present this superlative line-up for our Saturday night at Chelmsford City Live.

“Duran Duran clearly speak for themselves, with such a phenomenal back catalogue of hit after hit.

“To also have special guests Nile Rodgers & CHIC, who are responsible for so many of the most iconic songs ever recorded, means everyone is guaranteed a good time.

“It’s also brilliant that the two acts have such a close working relationship and the synergy of having both on-stage will result in a great evening of music.

“We are counting down the days to next summer to celebrate with everyone at our beautiful venue.”

Tickets for the Duran Duran concert go on sale at Friday at 9am.

Members of the Duran Duran VIP Community will have access to a pre-sale at 9am on Wednesday.

To find out more about the event, visit chelmsfordcityracecourse.com/the-racecourse/news/chelmsford-city-live-a-new-music-festival-for-essex.