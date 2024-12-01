Police are appealing for more information to help locate a man who went missing from a north Essex town yesterday.
Essex Police are looking for Benjamin Bishop, 32, who went missing from St Osyth on Saturday.
Police were called with concerns for Ben's welfare at around 7:40pm on November 30.
He was reportedly last seen on Beach Road in St Osyth at this time but has not been heard from since.
He has connections to Chelmsford and Hertfordshire.
He is about 5ft 9in tall, slim, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, jeans and black Adidas trainers.
If you have seen Ben, or have information regarding his whereabouts, please contact Essex Police by calling 999 and quoting incident number 1135 of Saturday 30 November.
