Essex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a fire on an eighth floor flat in Willowfield, Harlow at 1:59pm on Saturday.

They added the flame from the candle had spread to plastic items on the worktop.

Crews from Harlow and Old Harlow attended and extinguished a small fire in a kitchen by 2.25pm.

Crew manager Catherine Smith said: "A candle left unattended had set fire to plastic items on the worktop.

"Thankfully the occupant did the right thing when they noticed the fire, they got out, called 999 and stayed out.

"However, the incident is a reminder to keep an eye on candles at all times.

"If you need to leave the room make sure you blow the candle out.”