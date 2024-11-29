Tyler Kerry, of Wickford Mews, Pitsea, was found unresponsive at a hotel in Antalya, Turkey, this morning, leaving his family and friends devastated.

The labourer had travelled to Turkey with his grandparents, Collette and Ray, and girlfriend, Molly, on Tuesday and had told friends he was having a great time.

According to his family, Tyler’s body was found following what they believe was a tragic accident.

Tyler was on holiday with his grandparents, pictured above (Image: Alex Price)

Tyler, who attended Porters Grange Primary School in Southend as a youngster has been described as a “really compassionate” young man who was “devoted to his family, his younger siblings and cousins”.

Tyler’s uncle, Alex Price, has now launched a fundraising campaign to help the 20-year-old’s mum, Rachael, travel to Turkey and to support the family in the coming months.

Alex said: “He was an energetic, exuberant young lad who was just settling into his life.

“He had a stable job, had just got himself a new car and was beginning to think about moving in with his girlfriend.”

Alex said the youngster was mad about football and an avid fan of Manchester United and Southend United.

Tyler was an avid football fan and a huge supporter of Manchester United and Southend United (Image: Alex Price)

Tyler’s family now face the added challenges of dealing with his death from the UK and are liaising with the British embassy in Turkey.Long-time family friend Ryan Wilde has been in communication with the family following the tragedy and is pleading for anyone possible to donate and help.

The young labourer was a devoted big brother and cousin (Image: Alex Price)

He said: “We believe he fell roughly around 4am our time as he had been messaging family members just before about what a great time he was having.

“We think he must’ve woken up early and gone for a walk or to get some food.

“The most likely explanation is that he pressed the button for the lift and walked in without it being there.

“He was a compassionate lad.

“He faced some slightly challenging circumstances when he was younger but he had evolved into a really mature and lovely young man.”

Donations can be made to the family’s fundraising campaign at gofundme.com/f/tyler-kerry