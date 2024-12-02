The businesses have been listed in the Government's quarterly round-up of companies that have had penalties issued for the use of illegal workers.

According to the data - which is updated every three months - the seven businesses caught owe between £15K and £60K each.

The Home Office releases the data into the public record four times per year, and the latest data relates to the period of January 1 to March 31, 2024, and was released in August.

The seven businesses that have been fined are:

£15,000 - Kervan KitchenWillow Essex - Ltd Church Lane, Doddinghurst, Brentwood, Essex

£60,000 - Ryan’s Hand Car WashRyan Hand Car Wash Ltd Colchester Road, Chelmsford, Essex

Amount unknown - Piccolo Restaurant, Piccolo 42 North Hill Ltd42 North Hill, Colchester, Essex

£​45,000 - Zen City & Sakura Limited, Zen City & Sakura Limited123-125 Hamlet Court Road, Southend-on-Sea

£45,000 - Diamond HouseMalthouse of Basildon Limited, 104 Whitmore Way, Basildon, Essex

Amount unknown - British Fried Chicken & Pizza, Brit Fried Chicken Limited3 Station Approach, Laindon, Basildon, Essex

According to the Government, there can be severe penalties for employing individuals who do not have the right to work.