The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill could make it legal for adults suffering from terminal diseases to end their lives if certain conditions are met.

Members of Parliament debated the issue in the previous weeks and voted on November 29, with 330 for and 275 votes against it.

Colchester MP Pam Cox joined many of her Labour colleagues in supporting the private member's bill.

Pam Cox (Image: Colchester Labour)

She said: “I believe that everyone deserves dignity in dying and that those nearing the end of their life should feel reassured in the knowledge they will receive the best possible care.

"I believe that people should have freedom to make their own decisions - within the law - over their own lives and their own bodies.

"Ultimately, I believe that this includes having more personal control over a compassionate and dignified death.

“Ultimately the final choice is one to be made by the terminally ill person themselves if they have the capacity to make a clear, settled and informed decision.

“We must ensure that palliative end-of-life care is properly funded and resourced irrespective of any change in the law on this matter.

“I am a firm supporter of the hospice movement through my family's involvement in the Havens Hospice and I know first-hand about the vital support that it provides to so many people. I want to see more support for their crucial work too.”

Harwich and North Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin voted against the bill.

He said: “Once again, I listened to virtually the entire debate with an open mind.

Having read a great deal and having many meetings to discuss the issues, the thing that most worries me is how this is going to be implemented.

“There are a lot of difficulties and complications, and for the National Health Service to provide this service is going to be very complicated. And I'm not convinced that the system is capable.

Against - Harwich and North Essex's MP Bernard Jenkin voted against the bill (Image: PA)

“That is not to dismiss the suffering of many who die painful deaths. But we must be careful not to create a different kind of suffering, and that's the whole other valuable people.”

Other Essex MPs, including Priti Patel (Witham), James Cleverly (Braintree) and Nigel Farage (Clacton), voted against the bill.

The proposal will now undergo further debates and amendments, before going to the House of Lords and a final vote in the Commons.