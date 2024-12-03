Anglian Water workers were repairing a burst sewer near Frinton Tennis Club from November 25 to 28.

During this time residents were unable to sleep due to the noise as tankers worked through the night.

Vehicles lined Second Avenue and were driving around the area for hours.

Tankers transported waste while the sewer pipe was down so taps and toilets could continue to work in the area.

Soozi Moffat, a resident who lives near to the disruption, claims she was unable to sleep because of the noise made by workers and the sewage vehicles.

Mrs Moffat said: "On average they had around 18 tankers coming in whilst workers were replacing the sewage pipes.

"I was really annoyed because you could hear the sounds of them all through the night I was unable to sleep. It was really noisy."

Loud - tankers in the road (Image: Soozi Moffat) An Anglian Water spokesman said: “We’re sorry for any disruption in Frinton this week while our team repaired a burst sewer.

"As part of the repair work, we needed to use tankers to take the wastewater away so that residents could continue to flush their toilets and use their taps while the sewer was being fixed.

“We’ve now finished this repair and all tankers have left Frinton. We are still carrying out investigative works on site to determine the cause of this burst, so we can prevent future disruption.

“We know tankers can be noisy and disruptive, but they are very necessary to protect the environment and keep our network operational while we repair pipes.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to thank our customers for their patience while we were getting things back to normal.”