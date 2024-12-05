We spoke to the Olde Sweet Shop, in Connaught Avenue, as part of our new campaign to support the dozens of fantastic independent and family-owned businesses in Frinton.

The beloved sweet shop has been providing the community with a whole range of sweet treats and naughty delicacies for eight years.

Store - Julie Petts, the owner of the sweet shop (Image: Grace Capel) Julie Petts, owner of the store, has been running the shop with her family for eight years.

Mrs Petts said: "We opened eight years ago we took over from the guy before us and it was a sweet shop but it's been a pet groomers, a greengrocers - it's been all sorts!

"The shop looks similar to how it was before we took over but we brightened it up by painting it and put a big banner up to let people know we are brand new owners."

The sweet shop tries to bring customers that cosy feel of a traditional sweet shop.

Mrs Petts said: "A lot of the older more traditional sweets are in the jars at the back which a lot of the people of a certain age remember!

"Going back to when I was young I've tried to keep it all original and the shop only has a small selection of American sweets to try and get it back to what it used to be."

Every day in the sweet shop is different - especially when comparing the winter to the summer.

"It's totally different every month to be honest July to August is the busiest but January to February is dead.

"In the winter is quiet but in the summer we have out ice cream machine running."

The shop is open from 9am to 5pm from Tuesday to Friday but closes at 4.30pm on Monday and 4pm on Sunday.

It also has an online shop at theoldesweetshoponline.com.