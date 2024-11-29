Catering facilities have been set up at Southend Victoria station with filming understood to be taking place along the seafront this afternoon.

Unconfirmed rumours suggest this is for a new McDonald's advert, with residents spotting "lots of water and umbrellas" as part of the production.

This is the latest in a series of big shoots taking place in Southend sparking confidence that the city is quickly becoming a go-to filming destination.

Earlier this year, Andrew Garfield, best known for his role as Spider-Man, was seen at the Greater Anglia station with a number of Universal Pictures vans and TV trucks seen parked up in the nearby Short Street car park.

New dark comedy drama Sweetpea was also filmed in Southend last year, and in 2022 the Civic Centre was transformed into the streets of Kosovo to recreate Tony Blair's visit in 1999.

Southend has also attracted filming for the likes of the Rise of the Footsoldier films, Eastenders, and music videos for stars such as Anne Marie.