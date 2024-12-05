Supporters met at the McGrigor Hall to show solidarity with survivors of gender-based violence and raise awareness about the ongoing crisis.

The poignant event included powerful personal stories from women who have been directly affected by violence.

Two large candles were lit, symbolising the women who tragically lose their lives to domestic abuse each week in the UK.

Those present were invited to pledge their commitment to ending violence against women by signing a declaration and wearing a white ribbon as a symbol of solidarity.

Frinton WI hopes to build on the inaugural event's success by encouraging greater community involvement and ensuring support for survivors remains a priority.

WI spokesman Kathy Stapleton said: "Over 50 people attended the event. We heard so many powerful stories from women who themselves have been affected.

"The feedback has been positive and has begun to galvanise support from the local community. We need to keep it going."