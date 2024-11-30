The three-bedroom home is in Albany Gardens East, just a short distance to the seafront and town centre.

The property is in the popular 'Gardens' area of town, and enjoys a blend of original and contemporary features.

Upon entering the house, you are welcomed by a warm and spacious entrance hall, which leads to a ground floor bathroom, the stairs to the upper floor and the family rooms.

Bedroom - The home comes with three bedrooms (Image: William H Brown/Zoopla) Kitchen - The heart of the home is equipped with all the necessities (Image: William H Brown/Zoopla)

The ground floor consists of a spacious living area next to the hall, which is flooded with natural light and a charming bay window.

A generous kitchen and breakfast room is located to the south-east of the ground floor, which comes fully equipped, and boasts a generous amount of storage space.

The white marble countertops and wooden flooring offer a modern, yet warm, contrast.

The kitchen connects to a light-filled dining room with views of the back garden.

The upper floor contains the three bedrooms, as well as a family bathroom, which is accessed via the landing.

Space - The generous living room on the ground floor (Image: William H Brown/Zoopla) Bathroom - The family bathroom on the first floor (Image: William H Brown/Zoopla)

The primary bedroom benefits from built-in wardrobes and a small storage space, while the west-facing bedroom has a stunning bay window overlooking the front garden.

With a modern-tile design, the family bathroom offers all you could need, including a bath.

The stone terrace and back garden can be accessed from both the kitchen and dining room, and offers an oasis of peace and quiet.

Mature hedges and shrubs offer privacy while giving a comfortable feel.

Dining - A separate dining room (Image: William H Brown/Zoopla) Terrace - The terrace to the rear of the property (Image: William H Brown/Zoopla) Front - The front garden (Image: William H Brown/Zoopla)

A small garden shed is located to the rear of the property, which is laid to lawn.

The home also comes with a detached garage and off-road parking.

The property is on the market for £500,000 with William H Brown in Clacton.

To find out more about the property and to arrange a viewing, call the estate agency at 01255 770706 or visit zoopla.co.uk.