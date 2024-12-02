Over the past 30 years, Wildlives Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, in Thorrington, has rescued and released countless hedgehogs, but the need has never been greater.

Established in 1995 by animal lover Rosie Catford, the centre has grown from being run in her conservatory to a six-acre site with a dedicated animal hospital.

“Hedgehogs are an endangered species, and it’s vital that we continue to save these wonderful garden helpers,” said Rosie.

“Sadly, climate change and habitat loss are taking a toll. New developments are destroying their homes, leaving wildlife displaced and stressed. It’s heart-breaking, but we are doing everything we can to help them.”

The centre is currently overrun with underweight hoglets, which will not survive hibernation without help.

Rosie said: "Hedgehogs need to weigh a minimum of 600g to safely hibernate.

"Without that, they sleep in the cold and never wake up again.

"If you see a hedgehog out in daylight, please catch it immediately, put it in a box on a hot water bottle with a towel, and call us. We’ll take it from there.”

To care for the influx of hoglets, Wildlives urgently needs donations of newspapers to line their cages.

“We are desperately low on newspapers,” Rosie said. “This is our appeal to people to come to our rescue.”

The centre also needs financial support.

“Our work is expensive, costing over £100,000 a year,” Rosie said.

“We’re looking for individuals or companies to sponsor what we do. Every contribution makes a difference.”

Donations of newspapers can be dropped off at Wildlives, at Catkins, Frating Road, Thorrington, Essex CO7 8HT.

Money donations are also welcome to help pay for the centre’s crucial work.

“Everybody needs to do what they can to help,” said Rosie.

“Together, we can give these incredible creatures a chance to thrive.”