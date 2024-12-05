IT may be hard to believe but is now nearly four decades since the country was rocked by a huge storm which left us waking up to a scene of devastation.
The event which caused millions pounds worth of damage when it arrived overnight in the early hours of October 16 1987.
Whilst not technically classed as a hurricane many still believe it hit speeds similar to them, knocking down and ripping up trees and squashing properties.
Caravans were swept into the sea and the last remaining Elm trees not ravage by Dutch Elm disease were among those lost.
Now known as the Great Storm of 1987, the hurricane-strength winds wreaked havoc over the county, with boats, caravans and beach huts on the Tendring coast bearing the brunt of their 110mph force.
The storm, in the early hours of October 16, was the worst to hit south east England for three centuries and led to the deaths of 19 people.
Many will remember the eery stillness in the hours leading up to the storm, and weatherman Michael Fish's famous last words when he assured the nation there was no such hurricane on the way.
