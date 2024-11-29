National Highways has launched consultations to reduce the speed limit on the A120 between Bradwell and Marks Tey and plus Horsley Cross towards Harwich, from 60mph to 50mph, it has been revealed.

With the consultation taking place until December 19, the speed reduction between Bradwell and Marks Tey would extend the Bradwell 40mph speed limit on the A120 eastbound and westbound carriageways.

This would be between 566 metres and 60 metres west of its junction with Doghouse Road in Bradwell.

The 50mph reduction would come into effect on both carriageways from a point 60 metres west of the junction with Doghouse Road and to a point 977 metres east of the junction with Salmon’s Lane in Marks Tey.

A consultation document says that a collision analysis on the A120 trunk road has taken place.

It showed “that the number of people hurt or seriously injured between the villages of Great Tey and Bradwell is above the expected number when compared to the national average”.

To reduce the “severity of injuries to the public”, a new speed limit of 50mph and extending Bradwell’s 40mph speed limit has been proposed.

The consultation for the A120 Horsley Cross towards Harwich is running from today until December 20.

For the same reasons listed above, it is proposed that the eastbound and westbound carriageway have a 50mph speed limit put in place.

The speed reduction would run between the junctions with B1035 Horsley Cross Roundabout and the western side of he B1352 Ramsey Roundabout, covering a length of 9,430 metres.

It would also be in effect from the western side of the B1352 Ramsey Roundabout and a point 80 metres east of the junction with western side of Parkeston Roundabout, covering 2,880 metres.

This follows on from speed cameras being updated on a dangerous stretch of the A120.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "Safety is, and will always be, our number one priority; our ambition remains that no-one should be harmed while travelling or working on our roads.

"We’re always exploring ways to make our roads safer by using collision data, risk assessments and insights to better understand driver behaviour.

"This scheme aims to improve safety for all road users by reducing the number of people harmed on the region’s roads."