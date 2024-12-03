ESSEX police officers will conduct patrols around areas with beach huts after concerns were raised by hut owners.
Police Community Support Officers from the Clacton Community policing team conducted patrols around the Frinton beach huts after concerns were raised by owners.
Officers will continue to patrol beach huts around Tendring in the coming weeks, attending at various times of the day and evening.
People can report antisocial behaviour and non-emergency crime through the police's online digital 101 system.
One of the new ways of contacting the force is through 'Live Chat' - a new online chat service which allows people to send and receive real-time direct messages with online operators.
