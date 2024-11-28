Naeem Shahani of Sheppey Road, Dagenham, had denied causing death by dangerous driving and serious injury by dangerous driving following the crash in Takeley in 2022.

Phyllis Willis, 84, from Braintree, died after Shahani crashed into the Mitsubishi Shogun she was a passenger in.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard Shahani was working for a company offering airport “meet and greet” parking services for members of the public.

At approximately 3.20pm on Monday 26 September 2022, he was driving a customer’s Range Rover to Stansted airport when he was involved in a collision on Parsonage Road, Takeley.

Shahani lost control on a bend of the road and collided with a Mitsubishi Shogun travelling in the opposite direction.



The other driver spent almost two weeks in hospital after she sustained multiple injuries.



Sadly, front seat passenger, Phyllis, died at the scene.

Following an investigation by Essex Police's serious collision investigation unit, Shahani was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and serious injury by dangerous driving.

He pleaded not guilty to the offences and elected to stand trial.



But he was found guilty of both offences at the conclusion of a five-day long trial at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday October 25.



On Thursday he was jailed for two years and four months and handed a six year driving ban.

Shahini has also been ordered to take an extended driving re-test.



Detective Sergeant Sam Nason from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This was a tragic collision that took Phyllis away suddenly from her loved ones.



“Today, my thoughts remain with Phyllis’s family and friends.”