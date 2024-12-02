Decking The Square, organised by Clacton Arts Centre, was enjoyed by the hundreds of people who attended the event at Trinity Methodist Church, in Pier Avenue.

Many braved the bad weather to turn up for The Dance Spot who opened the event at 12pm and were then followed by local musicians The Glowsticks playing some Christmas classics.



Fever Pitch Barbershop Quartet brought some much needed sunshine on a rainy day with their acapella rendition of Mr Blue Sky.

The dancing continued with Loxley’s Corner and spirits were lifted with the ska and reggae band Honkus Rompus.

Clacton’s own Mad About Theatre company, directed by Indi Allen, performed next and the day ended with the young local band ETC.

Ian McKeown, from the Clacton Arts Centre collective, said: “We’ve had such an amazing 2024 and it’s been so good watching the community get behind what we’re doing.

"I’ve loved collaborating with local shops, cafes and groups in the area, who have been so supportive. As a collective, we’ve put on so many events this year. It’s sometimes hard work but it’s been such good fun.

"Personally I’m a huge music fan and just want to see more original up and coming musicians get a chance to play here."

Wolfie Szpigel from Bezerkaz Circus, who has previously appeared at festivals including Glastonbury, showed off his stilt walking skills, did a workshop with kids and juggled with lights.

There were also stalls and workshops by Ketchup Clothes, Jaywick Martello Tower, Tendring Primary Recycling Scheme and Realms.

Martello Lounge took over the kitchen with soups, cakes, teas and coffees and raised funds for the NSPCC as part of their LoungeAid.



Karen Dennis, from Ketchup Clothes did workshops and spoke about her forthcoming show, Passion For Fashion, which will be held on 7th March at the Princes Theatre. The show will see the community on the catwalk at Clacton’s first sustainable fashion show.

Clacton Arts Centre’s long term plan is to find a permanent home, but in the meantime they will continue putting on events in different places.



For more info check out Clacton Arts Centre’s pages on Facebook and Instagram. Or email: info@clactonartscentre.org