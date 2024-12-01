And it promises to be a dazzling evening of dance in support of the Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Trust (EHAAT).

The event will take place on Sunday, March 15th, 2025, at 7 pm at the Brentwood Centre, Essex, and all proceeds will support the vital pre-hospital emergency care services provided by EHAAT.

Since its inception, Strictly Air Ambulance has become one of the most popular charity events in Essex, raising significant funds for the air ambulance service that saves lives across the region.

This year’s event will feature an exciting dance competition with eight local contestants battling it out for the coveted Glitterball trophy .

The dazzling performances will include routines in ballroom and Latin dance styles, and local audiences are sure to be thrilled by the talent on display.

The esteemed judging panel for the evening includes former Strictly Come Dancing professionals Ian Waite and Erin Boag.

Also on the panel- renowned Latin dancer Ben Milan-Vega, EHAAT CEO Jane Gurney, and head judge Phil Meacham, Director of the Chelmsford Dance Centre.

These experts will score each performance, adding to the excitement of the night.

The contestants competing this year include Andrew Alton-Reed & Jody De’Ath, Theo Michaels & Terri Bodell, Vicky Dixon & Hayden Wise, Lou Sayer & Martin Adkins, Joga Shoka & Lindsey Collyer, Dave Dorrington & Amanda Dahmani, Leah Burke & Andrew Lingard, and Vanessa Santomauro & Caleb Arslan.

Each of these local participants is passionate about raising funds for EHAAT and supporting the critical service it provides to the community. Their commitment to the cause will no doubt shine through in their performances.

In addition to the exhilarating dance routines, the event will also feature celebrity appearances, a raffle, and an auction, offering guests the chance to take home some fantastic prizes.

There will also be plenty of opportunities to enjoy a fun-filled evening while supporting this life-saving cause.

Tickets for the event are available now, with an early bird discount of 10% available until the end of November using the code ‘NOV10’.

Early booking is recommended to secure a spot at this must-attend event, which is expected to sell out quickly.

EHAAT is also calling on local businesses to support the event by donating raffle and auction prizes.

These donations will help raise even more money for the charity and make the event even more exciting.

If you’d like to get involved or donate, you can contact the charity at 0345 2417 690 or via email at contactus@ehaat.org.